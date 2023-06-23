Man charged in Shakopee beheading makes court appearance for mental health defense

The man charged for beheading a woman in Shakopee in 2021 was in court on Friday morning for a trial.

Alexis Saborit, 44, of Shakopee, was found guilty on the facts of the case in May, but Friday’s trial was set to determine if Saborit has a mental health defense.

A verdict in the trial is set to be reached on July 18, according to court records.

Court documents show Saborit admitted to using a knife to kill 55-year-old America Thayer when she tried to break up with him.

On July 28, 2021, officers from the Shakopee Police Department responded to the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street where a witness said they saw a man throw Thayer’s headless body out of a car, according to a criminal complaint.

Three witnesses provided information to law enforcement, including one who filmed the incident inside their home. In the video, Saborit can be seen pulling Thayer’s body and head out of the vehicle and onto the ground.

After searching the area officers found Saborit near the Shenandoah Parkway and Highway 101 where they later arrested him, the complaint added.

