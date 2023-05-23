Man injured in Fridley shooting, investigation underway

Authorities say a man is in stable condition after being shot Monday afternoon in Fridley.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus shortly before 3 p.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was shot outside on the 600 block of Osborne Road. His name and age haven’t been released.

Despite searching the area where the shooting happened, no one has been arrested.

As of this time, the shooting isn’t believed to have been random.

No other details were immediately provided by the sheriff’s office.