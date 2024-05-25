Man charged in fatal north Minneapolis shooting

A man accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting last week in north Minneapolis is now facing criminal charges.

Court records show Michael Tiwain Garrett, 22, is charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition in connection with the May 16 death of 32-year-old Di’Jon Chase Legore-Banks.

According to a criminal complaint, two women got into a fight over money and several others joined in. At a certain point, Legore-Banks entered the fray and said something to one of the women. That’s when Garrett allegedly pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and repeatedly shot at Legore-Banks.

Legore-Banks was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy found he had been shot eight times in the head, chest, torso and legs.

Witnesses told police Garrett is the son of one of the women involved in the fight.

Police investigators obtained video from a bystander and a nearby residence that showed how the fight and subsequent shooting unfolded.

Garrett fled the scene afterward and is now believed to be out of the state, the complaint alleges.

He had been convicted of first-degree burglary in 2017 and is ineligible to possess guns or ammo, court records show.