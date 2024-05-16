Separate afternoon shootings leave 2 dead in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating separate shootings that killed two people Thursday afternoon.

The first one happened just after noon in the city’s Near North neighborhood.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, officers were called to Morgan Avenue near 12th Avenue on a reported shooting. There, officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

O’Hara says officers provided aid before the victim was taken to a hospital. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Based on initial information, investigators believe the incident started as an argument that escalated, which led others to get involved. At some point, gunshots were fired.

O’Hara says police believe the people involved knew each other.

Then, at around 3 p.m., officers were called to an alley in the area of West Lake Street and Blaisdell Avenue — in the city’s Whittier neighborhood on a report of an overdose and, instead, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, O’Hara says.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available.

Both homicides are under investigation and police haven’t yet made any arrests.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.