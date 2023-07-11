Man charged in deadly Minneapolis shooting had romantic past with victim’s girlfriend

The man charged in the shooting death of 40-year-old William Hudson last week had previously been in a “casual on and off romantic relationship” with the victim’s girlfriend, court documents show.

Ryan Deshawn Taylor, 41, of Minneapolis faces two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting that police say happened just past midnight the morning after the Fourth of July. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Hudson’s girlfriend told police she and Hudson were walking near her building on the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway in Minneapolis when she saw a man hiding in the bushes. Hudson suggested they turn around and go back to the building, but the man popped out and ran toward them.

The woman told investigators she took her phone out and said she was going to call police. The man, who she recognized as Taylor, answered, “You’re going to call who?” before pulling out a gun, shooting Hudson once in the abdomen and running away.

The complaint states the woman had known Taylor for more than a decade and that earlier in the day, he dropped her off at a barbecue where she was meeting Hudson. In the hours before the shooting, Taylor messaged the woman twice asking for cigarettes. She responded with a phone call, and she and Hudson left her apartment shortly before the shooting occurred.

In an interview with investigators, Taylor admitted to the shooting and said he felt Hudson’s girlfriend “toyed with him” by having other romantic interests. He also claimed he went over to her building because she had invited him over that night.

Taylor remains in custody on $1 million bail. His next court date is set for Aug. 10.