Man charged in connection with deadly 2023 shooting at Minneapolis apartment complex

A man has been criminally charged for his alleged role in a chaotic and deadly shooting last summer in a Minneapolis apartment building.

Court records show Mahommed Jibril Moses, 24, of Minneapolis is charged with one count of first-degree riot in connection with the death of 21-year-old Shavandis Deonte Givens.

Prosecutors allege Moses’ sister got into a fight with someone in her apartment on Aug. 13 and went to get her brother and several others. Surveillance footage shows Moses and eight other people go up to the second-floor apartment at 1500 Nicollet Avenue before Moses kicks in the door. At that point, “gunshots rang out,” the complaint states.

Moses was seen holding a handgun prior to the shooting and was holding a gun in each hand afterward. A woman identified as Moses’ mother can also be seen taking a third gun out of Moses’ pants pocket.

Givens, who was found face-down in the second-floor hallway, died from multiple gunshot wounds, including a shot to the back of his head. Another victim, an 18-year-old woman, turned up at Hennepin County Medical Center with several bullet wounds, the complaint states.

Moses was standing outside the apartment building when police arrived and appeared to have been shot in the back and ankle.

Police found 37 spent cartridge casings at the scene, and bullets had perforated the walls of several nearby apartments.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from inside the apartment and noted that multiple children were present in the unit at the time of the shooting. One adult and three children were in the apartment next door, where at least a dozen bullets had pierced through the wall and into the room.

The complaint alleges a total of six guns were involved in the shooting, four of which were registered to Moses.

If convicted on the first-degree riot charge, Moses faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. He was charged via summons and is not currently in custody.