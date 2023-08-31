Man accused of dragging Minneapolis officer also suspected in deadly hit-and-run

Police have arrested a man who they say is believed to not only have dragged a Minneapolis police officer while fleeing last week but is also suspected in a deadly hit-and-run last month.

Minneapolis Police announced that 27-year-old Presley Aaron Peltier was arrested Wednesday morning. He’s not yet been formally charged but is being held in the Hennepin County jail.

The hit-and-run happened at around 7:30 p.m. on July 18 at the intersection of Washington Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North. According to police, officers found that a stolen Hyundai had hit another vehicle at the intersection.

RELATED: 1 man dead after his car was hit by stolen Hyundai in Minneapolis

The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the Hyundai, later identified as 55-year-old Andrew William Hyde, was taken to a hospital but later died. However, the driver of the Hyundai wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived.

Police now say they believe Peltier was the driver of that stolen Hyundai.

Then, on Aug. 26, the department says officers found Peltier slumped over inside a vehicle in the 3600 block of 42nd Street East. But when officers announced themselves and said he was being arrested, Peltier allegedly struggled with officers and then rapidly accelerated forward with an officer still partially trapped inside the driver’s door.

RELATED: MPD officer injured after being dragged by fleeing vehicle, police searching for possible suspect

Fortunately, the officer was able to roll away from the vehicle and avoid being run over, but Peltier was able to drive away.

Minneapolis police say officers had other “near misses” in recent days but learned Wednesday that Peltier was near Hiawatha Avenue and 36th Street East at around 11 a.m. He again fled but officers found his vehicle unoccupied a short time later and found Peltier near 57th Street East and Standish Avenue.

“The efforts of investigators, patrol officers and community members to track and take this dangerous individual off the street is a prime example of this department’s determination and commitment to the people of this city and how together, we can make our city safer,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a prepared statement. “I am again thankful that our officer was not more seriously injured by Mr. Peltier’s actions, and I hope this arrest can lead to justice being served – and some closure – for Mr. Hyde’s family after his tragic death.”