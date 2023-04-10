Man charged after armed standoff with Blaine police following Walmart robbery

A man who rammed police vehicles and reportedly took a hostage during an armed standoff was charged in Anoka County court on Monday.

Richard Shane Daily II, 35, has been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

Police say they found Daily the day after he was caught shoplifting from a Walmart. In that incident, he displayed a gun and made threats when he was stopped by the store’s loss prevention staff.

Several agencies then went to arrest him in the parking lot of a business in Anoka. Officers say he then began ramming police vehicles with his own, and authorities boxed the vehicle in.

Police then learned that Daily’s girlfriend was in the vehicle.

Daily was reportedly holding a gun, said he had a hostage and refused to cooperate. He was arrested after an hours-long standoff.

Neither any of the officers, nor the woman in Daily’s vehicle, were injured.

Daily was taken to jail after being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

He was also booked on outstanding warrants from multiple counties, including fleeing in a vehicle in Crow Wing, Wright and Stearns Counties, possession of a pistol/assault weapon in Dakota County, felony financial fraud in Wright County and being a fugitive from justice in Wisconsin.

If convicted, the robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $35,000 fine. The Firearm or Ammunition Possession charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.