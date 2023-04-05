Suspect in Anoka ‘hostage situation’ taken into custody

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.

The suspect is in custody, according to Blaine police. No injuries were reported.

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.:

The stand-off situation is still active and negotiations with the suspect are ongoing, according to a news release from Blaine Police Department.

On Tuesday evening, the suspect was caught shoplifting from the Blaine Walmart location. When stopped by loss prevention staff, he pulled a gun on the employee and left the store.

The suspect was then located in a parking lot near the 600 block of East River Road in Anoka on Wednesday. Law enforcement tried to arrest him, but he began ramming into squad cars.

Police then trapped him at the scene. It turned into a hostage situation because the suspect’s girlfriend was in the car.

Law enforcement are actively working to negotiate with the suspect for a peaceful surrender.

Blaine Police Department, Anoka Police Department and Anoka County/Anoka Police SWAT Team are all currently on scene.

Minneapolis Police Department, FBI and Minnesota State Patrol assisted in identifying the suspect.

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.:

The suspect in this stand-off is a robbery suspect in Blaine Tuesday, according to Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany.

According to police, the suspect pulled a gun during a robbery around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police identified the suspect and tried to arrest him near the 600 block of East River Road in Anoka on Wednesday.

The suspect tried to flee and began ramming squad cars and the incident turned into a stand-off.

Police believe the suspect’s girlfriend is with him and they believe she is being held hostage.

Law enforcement is working to negotiate with the suspect.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is on scene on the 600 block of East River Road in Anoka, where there is a large law enforcement presence. The situation appears to be unfolding near a car wash.

The Anoka Police Department says there is a stand-off with a suspect who is barricaded in a vehicle.

According to Anoka County Dispatch, the incident began as a surveillance detail in Minneapolis around 8:30 a.m. The suspect then made their way to Anoka armed with a gun around 3 p.m. and began ramming squad cars.

Police also say there are multiple agencies assisting, and is asking the public to stay clear of the area for now.

Law enforcement officials have not stated what happened next that led to a stand-off.

Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts is nearby the scene. According to a representative from the Anoka-Hennepin School District, students had been dismissed by the time the incident occurred.

The elementary school had after-school programs and parents had to work around road closures to pick up their kids. There were no safety threats to students, the district said.

Law enforcement notified the school district after the incident began to unfold which helped ensure student safety.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to gather more information on this active situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.