Man arrested in shooting at St. Cloud party that killed 1, injured 2 others

Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a party in St. Cloud last month.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, Deionte Jaewon Parker, 26, is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Antonio Carl Harris Jr. and injuring two others at a gathering on Oct. 22.

Police responded to an area in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South after getting reports of multiple shots fired. They then found “multiple people in and around a residence” according to a news release.

Investigators say a “dispute” led to the shooting that critically injured Harris, who died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Two others, a 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were treated for their injuries and released the next day.

Parker was initially arrested on Oct. 27 on an unrelated probation violation, police said. He remains in custody in Stearns County on suspicion of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. However, no formal charges have been filed against him.

Court records show Parker has several past felony convictions, including assault with a dangerous weapon and weapons and drug offenses.