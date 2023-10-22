1 killed, 2 injured in St. Cloud shooting early Sunday morning

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in St. Cloud that happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

A news release from the St. Cloud Police Department states that officers responded to an area in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South after getting reports of multiple shots fired. They then found “multiple people in and around a residence” according to the release.

Investigators say a “dispute” led to a shooting that critically injured a 34-year-old man. First responders say he died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Two others, a 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say it appears the suspect or suspects left the area, and that there is no threat to the public. They say the shooting does not appear to be random.

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them at 320-251-1200.

Authorities say they will release more information as the investigation continues.