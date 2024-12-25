Man arrested for drunken driving in Dunn County crash that killed 1, injured 4

A person is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Dunn County in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12/29 at County Highway E near Menomonie.

Troopers and Dunn County deputies arriving on the scene found a man in an overturned vehicle and four other injured passengers from another vehicle.

The man in the overturned vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

During the subsequent investigation, 40-year-old Mark Sokolowski of Eau Claire was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.