Man arrested, charged in Uptown Target burglary pleads guilty

A Plymouth man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to a burglary at the Target store located in Uptown.

Derrick Hansen, 43, was previously charged with first-degree arson and third-degree burglary. Hansen’s plea agreement states if accepted, the arson charge will be dismissed at a sentencing hearing for the burglary charge.

The plea agreement goes on to say he would also need to complete both a chemical and a mental health assessment and be put on probation for three years.

Minneapolis police previously stated Hansen was suspected of starting a fire in a garbage can inside the entrance to the store. Responding officers found Hansen at the scene and arrested him.

Meanwhile, firefighters dealt with the fire and the activation of Target’s sprinkler system. The store was mostly undamaged and reopened for business shortly after.

Hansen’s sentencing is scheduled for March 31.