Man acquitted of murder in shooting at New Year’s party in Minneapolis

A man charged in the first homicide of 2023 in Minneapolis has been found not guilty.

Court records show that jurors acquitted 28-year-old Bernard Augusta Mack of second-degree murder and illegal gun possession on Thursday.

Mack was charged with killing 28-year-old Deleon Daniel Davis at a New Year’s party in north Minneapolis.

Prosecutors said Mack came up to Davis and his girlfriend — Mack’s ex — and accused Davis of breaking his car’s windows. A short time later, gunshots were fired and Davis was hit. He was taken to a hospital but later died.

Another man who said he was working security at the event was also hit by gunfire and was later treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. That man also told police he never saw the shooter but estimated around 10 shots were fired, court documents state.