3rd suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of Alex Becker

A third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal Dec. 27 shooting of 22-year-old Alex Becker.

Shaun Lamar Travis, 26, of Brooklyn Park, faces one charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He was arrested Friday morning in Minneapolis, according to arrest records.

Surveillance footage taken the night of the shooting shows three men running after Becker down an alley and several gunshots being fired shortly after. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined that he had been shot six times.

Investigators say Travis was identified from surveillance video taken from a Minneapolis apartment before and after the shooting. His face was not covered, and he was wearing clothing identical to one of the men spotted near where Becker was killed.

In the apartment video, Travis is allegedly seen with two other men who have since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder: 20-year-old Arteze Owen Kinerd and 19-year-old Detwan Cortell Allen.