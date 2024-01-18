Man accused of shooting at police facing federal charge

A Mankato man who allegedly fired a gunshot at Minneapolis police officers who were responding to a reported assault is now facing a federal charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged 31-year-old Kamau Evans with illegal gun possession in connection to Sunday’s incident. He’s also charged in Hennepin County with more than a half-dozen counts of assault.

Prosecutors say Evans broke into an apartment in south Minneapolis early on Sunday morning, causing a woman and her two children to flee and call the police. He’s then accused of going to a north Minneapolis home and breaking in by shattering a sliding glass door.

Once inside the second home, Evans allegedly assaulted two residents with a gun and pointed it at a child while holding them against their will.

As Minneapolis police officers responded, officers reported that Evans fired a shot at them, then jumped out of a bathroom window and tried to run away. However, he was arrested by other officers, and police recovered a 9mm semiautomatic pistol nearby.

He has past convictions, including for assault, that make it illegal for him to have any guns or ammunition.