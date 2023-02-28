Man accused of killing 3 family members found incompetent to stand trial

A man accused of murdering three family members at a Farmington home in 2021 was found incompetent to stand trial Tuesday morning.

Blake Thomas Maloney, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder after he admitted to killing his brother and father with an AR-15 rifle and his mother with a hammer.

RELATED: Farmington man accused of killing 3 family members with AR-15, hammer

Court documents state a Farmington police officer arrived at a home the evening of Oct. 27, 2021 in response to a welfare check for Tracy Maloney, who went there to visit her sons. The 911 caller said she was not able to contact Tracy for several hours.

Maloney answered the door and reportedly said “I did something. I murdered them or something.”

Maloney was then placed in handcuffs. The officer searched the home and then found the body of Blake’s mother, Tracy Ahn Malony. Her face was covered with a yoga mat and it appeared her head had been struck by a hammer.

The body of Jack John Maloney, Tracy’s ex-husband and Blake’s father, was found on a bed in the basement covered in blankets. He had a gunshot wound to his head.

The body of Scott Connor Maloney, Blake’s younger brother, was found in a bedroom on the second level of the home. He also sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

A loaded AR-15 rifle was found leaning against a couch in the living room. A hammer with blood on it was also found.

Blake Maloney later told police he didn’t believe “Jack, Tracy and Scott” were his family. He said that he shot and killed his father and brother two days before Tracy arrived, and that he killed her with a hammer because “he did not want to use the gun anymore” according to the criminal complaint.

A review hearing is set for Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.