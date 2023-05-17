Man accused of firing gun in Blaine neighborhood in 2021 pleads guilty

A man accused of firing a gun in a Blaine neighborhood in October of 2021 has entered a guilty plea.

As previously reported, Randall William Reeve, 63, was originally charged with first-degree assault, threats of violence, and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

According to court documents, Reeve has taken a plea deal and has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. As part of the plea deal, he will receive a stayed sentence and will be put on probation.

Reeve’s sentencing is scheduled for June 29.

Blaine police responded to a report of a man threatening people and firing a gun near Quincy Boulevard NE and 106th Ave. on the night of Oct. 4, 2021. A woman told police that Reeve had confronted her boyfriend while holding and racking a shotgun. After the woman and her boyfriend went inside, they said they heard Reeve firing the gun outside.

During a confrontation with Reeve, an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired his gun, hitting Reeve, authorities said. Reeve was taken to the hospital and recovered from his injuries.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, portions of the incident were caught on body and dash cameras. Investigators also recovered multiple long guns at the scene.