Man accused of attacking Rep. Angie Craig indicted in DC federal court

The man accused of assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building has been indicted in federal district court.

According to a document filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Kendrid Khalil Hamlin is charged with one count of assaulting a congressperson and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

As previously reported, the attack happened the morning of Feb. 9. Craig told law enforcement she was getting coffee in the lobby of her apartment building when she saw an unknown person, later identified as Hamlin, pacing around.

When Craig went to the elevator to go back to her apartment, Hamlin allegedly stuck his arm to hold the door open and stepped inside. A criminal complaint states Hamlin said he needed to use the bathroom and was coming up to Craig’s apartment, but she refused.

The man then allegedly “became agitated” and blocked Craig’s way out of the elevator. When Craig tried to get around him, he punched Craig on the left side of her face then held her shoulders to keep her away from the elevator keypad, according to the complaint. He also grabbed her collarbone near her neck.

Craig threw her cup of coffee over her shoulder at the assailant, who then released her, the complaint states. Craig was able to get out and yell for help, while Hamlin allegedly left the building.

The attack left Craig with an abrasion and bleeding on her lip and pain from where the suspect punched her.

Police tracked down and arrested Hamlin that evening.

Hamlin’s next hearing is scheduled for April 5.