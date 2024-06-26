Mall of America introduces new facial recognition security system

Mall of America officials announced Wednesday they will be incorporating a new facial recognition technology into its security systems.

The new system is called “Corsight,” a security provider known for its facial recognition technology.

The new system, according to Mall of America, is intended only to be used for detecting the presence of a person of interest (POI), described as individuals who are currently on a trespass at Mall of America, those who may be a threat, persons identified by law enforcement, as well as endangered or missing people.

Once a potential person of interest is identified, security members begin an investigation to make sure the person being identified is indeed who the system claims they are. Mall of America officials say their team has undergone extensive training to verify the presence of PIOs and take appropriate action when one is spotted.

“Our security team prides itself on keeping everyone who walks through our doors safe so we can provide the best possible guest experience,” said Will Bernhjelm, Vice President of Security at Mall of America. “At 5.6 million square feet, our officers cannot be everywhere at once. Utilizing this cutting-edge technology will allow us to more quickly do what we are already doing: identifying individuals of interest and keeping Mall of America and its guests safe. We take safety very seriously and we are continually evolving our strategies to enhance our security efforts.”

According to the Mall of America officials, the technology only looks for matches to the POI photos. If an individual is not a match, no data is stored, and it does not track or keep any information on non-POIs.

RELATED CONTENT:

Entertainment venues look at additional security measures following unruly behavior I Mall of America asks for help naming new K9 I Mall of America discusses new security measures I Mall of America rolls out tighter security protocols in wake of deadly shooting I MOA officials introduce weapons screening system for shoppers following recent shootings I Mall of America in testing phase of new security measures, security expert explains challenges