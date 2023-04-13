Mall of America announces name of new K9

Following a voting period, the new K9 at Mall of America has a name.

On Thursday, mall officials announced “Dash” came out with the most votes. Other names included in the top five finalists were Archie, Ollie, Rosco and Stanley.

A name submission period ended last Wednesday, and community members were able to vote on the name until 11:55 p.m. on Monday.

Dash, a Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, has already started his training, which will be done throughout the next year before he will be working at the mall.