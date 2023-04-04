Mall of America asks for help naming new K9

Mall of America is adding another furry friend to its K9 unit and needs help naming him.

The newest security team member is an 8-week-old male Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix. He will spend the next year training before officially joining his coworkers.

The mall is asking people to submit family-friendly, single names that are no more than two syllables. To write your own submission, visit the page here.

Name ideas can be submitted up until the evening of Wednesday, April 5, and the mall then plans to choose five finalists for visitors to vote on later this week.