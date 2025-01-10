Macy’s Burnsville location among dozens of stores to close

Two Macy’s stores located in Minnesota will be among the roughly 150 locations expected to close over the next three years.

Company officials announced the Burnsville store would permanently close as part of its Bold new Chapter strategy nearly one year ago.

The announcement comes more than a week after 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported the closure of the company’s store at the Maplewood Mall. An employee at the store said the location there is expected to be permanently closed by the end of January.

A total of 66 stores were listed in Thursday’s news release. A full list can be found HERE.

Macy’s has 11 locations in Minnesota, including furniture and furniture clearance stores.