Luxury brands coming to Southdale Center

Southdale Center is adding eight luxury stores to its shopping center.

Gucci, Burberry, Moncler, Max Mara, Kate Spade, Breitling, Coach, and Watches of Switzerland are all coming to Southdale sometime before the end of 2025, the shopping center announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

The brands are all considered first-to-market and high-end, according to Southdale Center.

It’s the latest announcement from the shopping center since it announced plans for a renovation last summer, which is still underway.

The mall also previously announced the planned addition of a Kowalski’s Market, which is set to open in April.

It’s all part of an effort to elevate the mall and make it more of a shopping destination.

The mall’s owner says more than 20 big luxury and aspirational retail brands in total will be coming to the mall by early next year.