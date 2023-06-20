Southdale Center in Edina to start renovation later this year

A planned renovation is set to get underway later this year at Southdale Center in Edina.

Simon Property Group, which owns the mall, announced the first details of its plans for an upscale interior update of the property on Tuesday.

Southdale Center, the country’s first indoor regional shopping mall, opened back in 1956.

Simon says the updates will help usher in more than 20 big luxury and aspirational retail brands to the mall by early 2025.

“Simon is revolutionizing today’s retail landscape with the strategic transformation of key properties across the country into best-in-class lifestyle destinations,” Jonathan Murphy, co-president of Simon’s Mall Platform, said in a statement. “Southdale’s iconic status as the country’s first enclosed shopping center makes it a unique gem within our portfolio and a prioritized target for creating an elevated offering.

“Our vision for Southdale is in line with high-profile Simon properties across the country, including Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas, and Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, Calif. – a blending of highly sought-after retail brands with a curated mix of dining and entertainment that will enhance the center’s positioning as the market’s preeminent experiential shopping destination, creating a gathering place for the community to live, work, dine, play and shop.”

Simon has previously announced plans for Kowalski’s Market to open at Southdale Center next year, as well as Puttschack, an upscale mini-golf concept.

Southdale Center features more than 85 retail stores and restaurants, including J.Crew, Sephora, Apple, The Cheesecake Factory and Yimi Sushi, according to Simon’s website.