Lt. Gov. Flanagan calls 1st year of free school meals a resounding success

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan on Wednesday called the first full year of free school meals a resounding success.

In total, over 150 million meals were served at Minnesota schools last year, saving families an average of $1,000 per student, she added.

Osseo Area Schools officials say free meals have meant better attendance and better performance in the classroom. Superintendent Kim Hiel says the district served 42% more breakfasts and 18% more lunches.

Parents also said it takes a significant burden off their shoulders.

“For me, as a mom, if they forget to eat breakfast at home, I know they have an option when they get to school,” one parent said. “And it has definitely saved us thousands and thousands of dollars[…]When we think about what this means for the long-term overall success of our state, that is a price I think that Minnesotans are absolutely willing to pay for the future of Minnesota.”