Lottery winner could lose out on $1 million ticket as claim deadline approaches

Someone who bought a lottery ticket worth $1 million in Minnesota could soon lose out on their winnings.

The Mega Millions ticket was bought on July 29, 2022, at the Casey’s General Store located on University Avenue in Fridley.

In Minnesota, lottery players have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The deadline for that particular drawing is now just 15 days away. In addition, the prize must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, that ticket was one of two tickets worth $1 million to be sold in Minnesota for that particular drawing. The other was sold at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake, and was claimed last year.

Each of the stores receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the tickets.

Minnesota’s winners remain private unless they choose to have their names and cities released.

Meanwhile, the jackpots for Friday’s Mega Millions and Saturday’s Powerball drawings are now each over half a billion dollars.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $560 million, the seventh largest in that games’ history. However, the Powerball jackpot is now at $875 million, the third largest in that game’s history.

CLICK HERE for a list of unclaimed lottery prizes in Minnesota, which include 10 Powerball prizes of $50,000, one Gopher 5 ticket worth $130,000, and a Mega Millions with the Megaplier worth $30,000.