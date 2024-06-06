Litin’s Party Value in Minneapolis closing after 75 years in business

Minneapolis-based party supply and paper warehouse Litin’s Party Value will close this summer, citing the pandemic and post-pandemic consumer shopping changes as the reason for the decision.

“We sustained a double-whammy from the pandemic. It not only upended plans for parties and social gatherings, but it also vastly changed the way consumers shop,” said owner Ned Litin. “It became a real challenge for us to stay relevant in an ever-changing market, trying not only to survive, but thrive, alongside the corporate retail giants.”

The second-generation family-owned business will start selling all of its inventory on June 11. An exact date of when they will close has not been set yet, but a spokesperson for the store said it will likely be by the end of July.

The company, created by Ned Litin’s father, Don, started as the Litin Paper Company, opening in 1947 as a wholesale paper distributor. Its products included shipping and packaging, office supplies, and party supplies.

In 1966, the company opened to the public in downtown Minneapolis and has been located in several different buildings over the decades. The store moved to its current location at 913 Plymouth Ave. North in 2018.

“Non-profits, churches, schools, caterers, small business and people from all over came

to Litin’s because they knew it was a one-stop shopping experience for everything that they

needed for their celebrations and special occasions,” says Ned Litin.