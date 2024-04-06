LIST: Where to watch the solar eclipse on Monday

In a few days, a rare total solar eclipse will be visible to millions across the country.

While Minnesota isn’t on the path to view the total eclipse, Minnesotans will be able to see a partial eclipse — if the weather cooperates.

The eclipse is scheduled to peak around 2 p.m.

Here are some events in the Metro where you can watch the partial eclipse:

The Bell Museum in St. Paul is hosting an eclipse celebration from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will include solar-focused activities, a live stream and more.

Bethel University in St. Paul is hosting a viewing event from 12:45-3:15 p.m. You can view the eclipse from a telescope with a solar filter or a pair of eclipse glasses.

The Science Musem of Minnesota in St. Paul is hosting an eclipse viewing party from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Minnesota Space Grant Consortium will be hosting a viewing party from 12:45-2:30 p.m. in the Balas Atrium in Akerman Hall at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Dakota County Parks will host a viewing party from 12-4 p.m. at Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings. A limited number of eclipse glasses will be available. There will also be planned activities and food trucks.

Events outside the Metro:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting an event at Wild River State Park in Chisago County. You can view the eclipse with a safe telescope and solar sunglasses between 1-3 p.m.

There will be a viewing party at Northfield Public Library from 1-2:15 p.m. You can bring a cardboard box to make an eclipse viewer, but there will also be eclipse glasses available.

Minnesota Historical Society is hosting an event at Jeffers Petroglyphs in Comfrey from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. You can view the eclipse through a solar-filtered telescope or eclipse glasses.

Know of an event that’s not listed? Email it to newsreply@kstp.com.

Click here for solar eclipse safety tips from NASA.

If you can’t make an event, you will be able to watch a live stream of the eclipse on NASA’s website.