Minnesotans may be able to see partial eclipse on Monday

In a few days, the sky will be the main attraction across the country as a rare total solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people.

If the clouds cooperate and stay away, Minnesotans will be able to gaze at the sky and see a partial eclipse.

It’s a rare moment in the solar system and all people have to do is walk outside to see it.

On April 8, millions of people across America will be able to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse, where the moon will completely block the sun.

It will be visible throughout parts of the United States starting in Texas and tracing a path northeast to Maine.

“If you’re in Minnesota, you might say an eclipse is like the moon saying, ‘Oh, just gonna scoot right past you to the sun.’ It’s sneaking in between there,” Karilyn Robinson, Science Museum of Minnesota spokesperson, said.

Minnesota is not on the path of totality where the sun is 100% covered, but you’ll still be able to see a partial solar eclipse.

The Science Museum in St. Paul is preparing for Minnesotans to come watch with an array of activities and different ways to view the eclipse.

Scientists predict it will begin at 12:40 p.m. in the afternoon and peak around 2:02 p.m., but the clouds have to cooperate for high visibility.

“We’ll see what Mother Nature has in store for us. Some people might remember the last eclipse. It was a little cloudy and wasn’t high visibility for the eclipse,” Robinson said.

Compared to 2017, NASA said this year’s experience will be even more impressive and last longer.

Experts urge people to wear a pair of eclipse glasses to protect their eyes.

The Science Museum is holding an event on Monday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so Minnesotans have a place to watch the eclipse safely. If you miss the eclipse this time around, you’ll have to wait two decades to see it again.