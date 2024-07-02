LIST: Twin Cities area 4th of July celebrations and fireworks

Fourth of July Celebrations:

Fireworks on July 3:

  • Bloomington: Normandale Lake Park, dusk (shortly after 10 p.m.)
  • Lake Minnetonka: Excelsior Commons, launched in Excelsior Bay, dusk (approx. 9:50 pm.)

Fireworks Locations on July 4:

  • Apple Valley: Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, around 10 p.m.
  • Minneapolis: Red, White & Boom at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot. 10 p.m. 
  • Blaine: National Sports Center, 10 p.m.
  • Chanhassen: Lake Ann Park, 10 p.m.
  • Coon Rapids: Viewing areas are available on the grounds of the Coon Rapids Ice Center and at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 10 p.m.
  • Eagan: Central Park, dusk (around 10 p.m.)
  • Eden Prairie: Round Park Lake, 10 p.m.
  • Edina: Rosland Park, after dusk
  • Forest Lake: Lakeside Memorial Park, around 10 p.m.
  • Lakeville: King Park, dusk
  • Maplewood: Hazelwood Park, 10 p.m.
  • Prior Lake:  launching from Lakefront Park, 10 p.m.
  • Richfield:  Veterans Park, 10 p.m. 
  • St Louis Park: Aquila Park, 10 p.m. 
  • Waconia: launched from Lake Waconia Regional Park, dusk.
  • White Bear Lake: West Park, 10 p.m.
  • Woodbury: M Health Fairview Sports Center, 10 p.m. 

Canceled Fireworks:

4th of July Parades