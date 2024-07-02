LIST: Twin Cities area 4th of July celebrations and fireworks
Fourth of July Celebrations:
- June 28 – July 4: Apple Valley Freedom Days
- July 2 – 4: Chanhassen 4th of July Celebration
- July 2 – 4: Coon Rapids 4th of July Celebration
- July 2 – 4: Eagan’s July 4th Funfest
- July 2 – 4: Eden Prairie’s 4th of July Hometown Celebration
- July 3 – 6: Delano 4th of July Celebration
- July 3 – 7: Forest Lake 4th of July Cheer to 100 Years Celebration
- July 3 – 4: Lake Minnetonka 4th of July Celebration (fireworks moved from July 4 to July 3)
- July 3: Bloomington Summer Fete
- July 4: Minneapolis Red, White, and Boom Fourth of July event
- July 4: Rock and Rockets at Mystic Lake
- July 4: 4th In The Park
- July 4: White Bear Lake Independence Day Boat Parade and Fireworks
Fireworks on July 3:
- Bloomington: Normandale Lake Park, dusk (shortly after 10 p.m.)
- Lake Minnetonka: Excelsior Commons, launched in Excelsior Bay, dusk (approx. 9:50 pm.)
Fireworks Locations on July 4:
- Apple Valley: Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, around 10 p.m.
- Minneapolis: Red, White & Boom at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot. 10 p.m.
- Blaine: National Sports Center, 10 p.m.
- Chanhassen: Lake Ann Park, 10 p.m.
- Coon Rapids: Viewing areas are available on the grounds of the Coon Rapids Ice Center and at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 10 p.m.
- Eagan: Central Park, dusk (around 10 p.m.)
- Eden Prairie: Round Park Lake, 10 p.m.
- Edina: Rosland Park, after dusk
- Forest Lake: Lakeside Memorial Park, around 10 p.m.
- Lakeville: King Park, dusk
- Maplewood: Hazelwood Park, 10 p.m.
- Prior Lake: launching from Lakefront Park, 10 p.m.
- Richfield: Veterans Park, 10 p.m.
- St Louis Park: Aquila Park, 10 p.m.
- Waconia: launched from Lake Waconia Regional Park, dusk.
- White Bear Lake: West Park, 10 p.m.
- Woodbury: M Health Fairview Sports Center, 10 p.m.
Canceled Fireworks:
4th of July Parades
- July 2: Coon Rapids, starts at 111th Ave. & Mississippi Blvd., 6 p.m.
- July 4: Apple Valley Freedom Days, starts at Pennock Ave at Fireside Dr., 1 p.m.
- July 4: Eagan Fun Fest, Yankee Doodle Road, 10 a.m.
- July 4: Edina, begins at City Hall, 10 a.m.
- July 4: Chanhassen, downtown, 2:30pm
- July 4: Forest Lake, 10am
- July 4: Richfield, starts at Richfield High School, 1:15 p.m.