4th of July fireworks and festivities in Stillwater postponed due to flooding

The City of Stillwater announced that their 4th of July celebration has been postponed due to flooding in Lowell Park.

The postponement includes fireworks and other festivities.

The Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski elaborated in a Facebook post, saying that they would not be able to have bands, cannons, and vendors like normal due to the park being unusable and the lift bridge closed to pedestrians.

Kozlowski said that while it’s “super sad,” it’s “the right call.” He also said they will definitely be make up fireworks at another time this summer.

The city added that downtown Stillwater is still open for business, and the city will figure out a new date for fireworks and festivities.

