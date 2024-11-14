Lime offering incetives for users to propoerly park their scooters in the Twin Cities

In an effort to combat improperly parked e-scooters, Lime is testing a new initiative in the Twin Cities to encourage their users to use their products correctly.

Called The Parking Wardens program, the new initiative offers free prizes, including free rides for users who park properly and implement safe riding while using their scooters.

“Every year Minneapolis seems to set records for ridership and at Lime we try to find fun and creative ways to ensure that proper parking stays top of mind even as programs grow as fast as ours has here,” LeAaron Foley, Senior Director of Government and Community Relations for Lime said. “Lime has used this program in New York City, London, Melbourne, and across Canada to remind riders of how to ride safely and park properly while incentivizing good rider behavior. We look forward to handing out these awards and to continued results from our efforts to promote safe riding, proper parking, and keeping Minneapolis streets we know and love clutter-free.”

Lime said users should be informed of the program in the coming weeks.