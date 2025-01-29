Law enforcement searching for missing 16-year-old from Brooklyn Center

Law enforcement is searching for a missing, endangered 16-year-old who ran away from a shelter in Brooklyn Center earlier this month.

Officials with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) say Rosa Lia Tinklenberg ran away from the shelter on Jan. 2 and texted her social worker that she was at the Minneapolis Central Library and was planning on going to a friend’s home.

Tinklenberg is believed to be homeless in the metro area. She is 5 feet 5 inches and 175 pounds with pink hair and brown eyes.

The BCA says Tinklenberg has a tattoo of a heart above her cheek and a tattoo of a rose above the opposite eyebrow.

If you have any information on Tinklenberg’s whereabouts, call (507)-537-7000.