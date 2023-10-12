Here comes the rain: Chris is timing out a fall storm in Minnesota

Good Thursday morning to one and all! It’s a dry start to the day, but clouds will quickly increase ahead of a WELL advertised rain maker moving into the state today. Right now the leading edge of rain is approaching the Minnesota/Iowa border. Spotty showers will persist across southern Minnesota as the midday hours approach, and the by the evening commute, rain should begin to fall across the metro as winds increase.

Tonight and Friday will be raw and blustery as wind driven rain falls across much of the state. It could be heavy at times, with water ponding on roadways. This means you’ll want to give yourself some extra time, especially during the commutes on Friday.

When all is said and done, One to Three inches of much needed rain will have fallen, especially along and south of I-94. One thing to keep in mind is that this will also fall through your gutters and drains, which may have become clogged with the fallen leaves of the season. Take the dry hours this morning to clear those gutters and drains to make way for rainwater and avoid potential roof leaks.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece