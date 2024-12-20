Late night shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis.

Police could be found around midnight Friday morning in an alley near 35th and Penn Avenue North. Crime scene tape could also be seen across the alley, and the crime lab was also in the area.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the area just before 11 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and immediately began providing aid. Despite their efforts, the man died at North Memorial Medical Center. He is expected to be identified at a later time.

As of this time, police are still working to determine what caused the shooting.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara issued the following statement on Friday morning: