Traveling Vietnam War memorial comes to Mendota Heights this weekend

A traveling Vietnam War memorial called The Wall That Heals is coming to St. Thomas Academy, according to the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs.

The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial in Washington, D.C. will be available for viewing for free at 949 Mendota Heights Road starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

The Wall That Heals will remain at St. Thomas Academy until May 29 at 2 p.m.

According to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the replica has been to nearly 700 communities since its dedication in 1996.

To learn more about the history of The Wall That Heals, visit the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund’s web page.