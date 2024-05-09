Klobuchar introduces new baby food safety bill in wake of lead-tainted applesauce complaints

The bill was introduced by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

In the wake of several complaints across the country related to lead-tainted applesauce pouches, members of Congress are taking action to try to crack down on toxic metals in baby food.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) introduced a new bill Thursday to allow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to enforce limits on heavy metals in commercial infant and toddler food and increase standards for sampling and testing of foods processed domestically.

While the lead-tainted applesauce, which sickened dozens of kids across at least 22 states, got a lot of attention, high levels of lead in foods have been an issue on multiple occasions over recent years.

“Parents want what’s best for their children, and they deserve peace of mind knowing the food they purchase for their babies and toddlers is safe,” Klobuchar said Thursday. “This legislation will boost food safety standards and require more complete testing by manufacturers to prevent heavy metals from poisoning our kids.”

The senator has also called on the Department of Justice to investigate possible criminal conduct by some food brands.

