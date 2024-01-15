Sen. Klobuchar meets with mother of child sickened by lead-tainted applesauce, continues push for FDA investigation

Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar continues to call for a federal investigation into lead-tainted applesauce that sickened multiple children in the state.

Klobuchar, who joined a mother on Sunday whose child became sick after eating applesauce from the tainted pouches, now wants the FDA and the Department of Justice to investigate heavy metals and baby food on a wider scale.

The mother said her child tested positive for high levels of lead after a routine checkup.

The pouches to look out for are from three different brands — Wanabana, Schnucks, and Weis. They’ve been removed from store shelves, but consumers should throw them away if they have any.

“It was pretty hard for me to fully grasp it at the time,” said Alyssa as she held her daughter at the children’s hospital. “And it wasn’t until we retested a couple days later and it was still high that it really, totally set in that there was something wrong with her.”

