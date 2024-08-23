Kim’s unexpectedly announces end-of-month closure

Well-known Minneapolis restaurant Kim’s has unexpectedly announced it will be closing its doors on August 30.

The Korean American-themed restaurant said in an Instagram post they would be closing due to ongoing financial losses. The post is unavailable to view for some due to the Kim’s account being private.

Reservations will be honored at Kim’s through Friday, August 30.

After its closure, gift cards and certificates to Kim’s, as well as to Sooki and Mimi, will be honored at Young Joni, Hello Pizza and Pizzeria Lola, which are also owned Chef Ann Kim.