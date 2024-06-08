Kim’s restaurant in Uptown vandalized overnight Saturday

Kim’s restaurant in Uptown was vandalized overnight on Saturday after a cement slab and a full can of paint were thrown through one of the buildings windows, according to the restaurant.

The Korean-American restaurant run by chef Ann Kim, owner of Young Joni and Pizzeria Lola, will be closed for business on Saturday and said they plan to take their time thinking about any next steps.

A sign on the door at Kim’s on Saturday said in part, “The physical damage can and will be fixed, but that doesn’t mean the feeling of our space being violated, and our security being threatened, doesn’t bring a new level of angst.”

A spokesperson for Minneapolis police said officers responded to the restaurant around 7 a.m. on a report of overnight damage. Officials say nobody was in the business at the time of the vandalism.

No arrests have been made.