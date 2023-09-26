Kent Precision Food Group closing facilities in Foley and Sauk Rapids, terminating more than 60 jobs

Kent Precision Food Group is closing two facilities in Foley and Sauk Rapids.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) states that the employees are not represented by a union and bumping rights do not exist.

The closings will result in 61 employees being laid off, according to WARN letters (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) as well as at least one position being terminated that is not reportable for WARN, according to DEED.

Both of the facilities are set to close on Nov. 30.

DEED said its State Rapid Response Team (SRRT) was informed of the upcoming closings on Sunday.

Copies of the WARN letters sent to DEED can be seen below.