Justin Timberlake’s postpones Halloween show at Xcel Energy Center to February

Fans of pop music star Justin Timberlake will now have to wait a few more months to see him perform in St. Paul.

The singer posted on social media on Tuesday saying he has laryngitis and bronchitis and has been forced to reschedule multiple shows in order to recover. Those shows include the one previously scheduled for next week on Halloween at the Xcel Energy Center.

That show will now happen on Monday, Feb. 24. After that, Timberlake will have one more show in the United States before his tour brings him overseas, according to his website.

An email sent to concertgoers who bought tickets through Ticketmaster and haven’t transferred, posted or sold them can request a refund through Nov. 21. That refund is expected to appear on your bank account within 5-7 business days after the request.

However, if you don’t choose the refund option by Nov. 21, previously purchased tickets will stay valid for the rescheduled event.