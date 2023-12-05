Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder, assault for shooting woman last year

A Ramsey County jury has found a man guilty of attempted murder for shooting his girlfriend in a St. Paul alleyway just weeks after he was released from prison.

Court documents say Jeremy Jyrone White, 30, was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault on Monday.

RELATED: Man allegedly shot woman in St. Paul 2 weeks after getting out of prison

Court documents state that White was released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections Faribault facility and put on supervised release on Oct. 4. According to court records, he then cut off his GPS monitor and fled on Oct. 15, causing an arrest warrant to be issued.

Prosecutors alleged he eventually shot a woman near the intersection of Sims Avenue and North Frank Street in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Police say they responded to the area after a 911 caller said a man and woman were arguing in front of her home. The caller said the man hit the woman with something and that she heard a gunshot when the two were out of her sight.

Responding officers then found the woman with a bloody face and a hole in her jaw. Court documents say she communicated with police by writing on a notepad that White, who she was in a relationship with, had shot her. She added that White “had been up for 4-5 days doing cocaine.”

His sentencing date has been set for Jan. 30, 2024. White could face up to 20 years in prison.

Records show White, who has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and ineligible gun possession, had been serving time for a weapons possession charge from 2017 prior to the shooting.