Jury convicts woman for role in shooting that left 10-year-old seriously injured on New Year’s Eve

A 28-year-old woman was convicted by a jury on Wednesday for her role in a shooting on New Year’s Eve that left a boy with critical injuries in St. Paul.

According to court documents, Kelci Marie Meyers was found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, aiding and abetting first-degree assault and aiding and abetting drive-by shooting.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.

As previously reported, St. Paul officers responded to the shooting around 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31 near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and North Avon Street. There, they found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot in the stomach. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The gunshot punctured his bladder, small intestine, rectum and bowel.

Police said the shots were fired from outside the home but were believed to have been targeted.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy’s mother was in the kitchen when the shots were fired through the kitchen window. Before the shooting, the woman said she heard a man in the alley say, “F*** y’all, m*****f******.”

Police found seven spent 9 mm casings in the alley and 10 bullet holes in the window of the home.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed a dark-colored SUV circling the alley twice before the shooting and then pausing for about 13 seconds before driving off at the time of the shooting.

Investigators determined that the SUV was registered to Morris Robert Chie Ryan, the co-defendant in this case. Surveillance video also showed Ryan and Meyers getting out of the vehicle at a nearby Speedway after the shooting.

While executing a search warrant of Meyers’ home, officers found seven guns and clothing that matched what she and Ryan were seen wearing at the Speedway the night of the shooting.

Meyers later told police that the victim’s mother was her ex’s cousin and said that he didn’t get along with the boy’s family. However, she claimed she hadn’t talked to the man since he moved out of the home and was taking Ryan’s mother to the airport on New Year’s Eve, the complaint states. Investigators then showed her the pictures of her at the Speedway right after the shooting and pressed her about it but she only replied that she “didn’t know what to say.”

Ryan’s next hearing is May 8.