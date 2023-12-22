Judge signs off on settlement between Proctor Public Schools, family of hazing victim

A federal judge has approved a settlement between Proctor Public Schools and the family of a former high school football player who was sexually assaulted by his teammates in a 2021 hazing incident involving a toilet plunger.

The civil suit, which the family filed in August 2022, alleges Proctor High School staff and coaches knew about a pattern of hazing within the football program and violated the student’s civil rights by not putting an end to the practice. The filing claimed the school district’s inaction rose “to the level of being deliberate and intentional indifference.”

The family had originally sought at least $75,000 in damages, but the final terms of the settlement were not made public.

Per the terms of the settlement, Proctor Public Schools maintains it is not liable for any harm inflicted on the victim and denies any wrongdoing.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Proctor Public Schools for comment and is waiting to hear back.

A teen member of the Proctor High School football team was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assault and later pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced in June 2022 and will remain on probation until he turns 21. Afterwards, he will have to register as a predatory offender for 10 years.