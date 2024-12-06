Judge rules ‘coaching’ by MPD is not discipline, keeping records from public

A Hennepin County judge has ruled the practice of using “coaching” at the Minneapolis Police Department is not considered formal discipline.

This new ruling means one-on-one sessions to address policy infractions are considered private personnel data and will stay hidden from the public.

The lawsuit dates back to right after the murder of George Floyd, when the Minnesota Coalition of Government Information (MNCOGI) asked the city to see complaints filed against MPD officers, including Derek Chauvin.

Under state law, complaints are only considered public and subject to the Minnesota Data Practices Act if formal disciplinary action is taken.

Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson applauded the court’s decision.

“The Court found that the City is not legally permitted to release this personnel data and that the City has correctly interpreted the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act,” Anderson said in a statement. “This was the correct legal conclusion, and government employees and employers across the state will benefit from the clarity provided by the Court’s opinion on how personnel data is handled.”

Leita Walker, an attorney representing MNCOGI, said an appeal is still possible.

“Sometimes you have to lose to make a point. And the point here is this: It’s long past time to amend our open records law so that police misconduct becomes public when it’s substantiated, and not just when the Chief decides to discipline it. I hope lawmakers in St. Paul are paying attention,” Walker said in a statement.