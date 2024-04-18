Judge dismisses 2 charges against St. Olaf student accused of threats

Two of the four charges against a St. Olaf student accused of having items related to potential threats of violence have been dismissed.

Judge Christine Long ruled Wednesday that prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to support charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and threats of violence against 21-year-old Waylon Sieber Kurts. However, Long upheld the charges of terroristic threats and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit theft.

Kurts, from Montpelier, Vt., was charged last April after custodians found two empty packages of high-capacity gun magazines in a trash can outside dorm rooms. That led the college’s public safety team to Kurts’ room, where they found other items that raised concerns.

He was later granted conditional bail and allowed to stay with his family in Vermont.

He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges and his attorneys moved to dismiss the other charges as well before Long’s ruling. Kurts’ next court date hasn’t yet been set.