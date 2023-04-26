St. Olaf student charged with conspiring to commit crime released on bail

A St. Olaf student charged with conspiring to commit a crime has been released on bail and will be allowed to stay with his family out of the state.

Court records show that Waylon Sieber Kurts was released on $100,000 conditional bail and will stay with his family in Vermont.

Kurts was arrested earlier this month after school custodians found empty packages for high-capacity gun magazines in a garbage can outside dorm rooms. The packaging led school officials to Kurts’ dorm room, where a public safety team allegedly found knives, a tactical vest, empty ammunition boxes, and other items, including a notebook that contained a plan to steal ammunition, an apparent exit path from the college’s recreational facility and instructions to make a “shoot house.”

The charging documents against him didn’t note any guns in his possession and said his family members told law enforcement that all of his guns are at their home in Vermont.

As part of his release, each gun his family owns must be extensively documented and kept away from Kurts while he’s there, as he’s not allowed to have any weapons. He’ll also be under GPS monitoring and a supervision program.

Kurts’ next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.