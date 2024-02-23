Judge denies request to temporarily restrict public access to filings in Londregan case

A judge has blocked a request by Hennepin County prosecutors to temporarily restrict public access to motions filed in the criminal case against Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan.

Londregan faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 last summer.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office argued there was an interest in a protective order restricting access to certain documents — particularly motions and attached evidentiary exhibits — due to concerns pretrial publicity could influence a jury trial. Prosecutors requested a two-day review period before making those filings public.

On Wednesday, Judge Tamara Garcia denied the motion, calling it “premature and overbroad.”

“… [P]ublic coverage of this case has not been so significant that it creates serious concern of irreparably tainting the jury pool,” she wrote, adding that “the State’s proposed solution is not narrowly tailored.”

Christopher Madel, an attorney representing Londregan, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the defense team is “grateful for the Court’s Orders.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for comment and is awaiting a response.